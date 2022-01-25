Burke leading the way for first-place Vikings

by Keith Osso

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — The Coeur d’Alene Vikings are undefeated in league and sitting in first place in the final week of the regular season, Skylar Burke is a big reason why they’ve played so well as she runs the show for the Vikings.

Burke is heading to U-C Santa Barbara next year to continue her playing career and education. Burke is dedicated to her academics as she currently has a 4.3 GPA, and that makes her the subject of this week’s Shining Star.

