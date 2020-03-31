Bureau of Land Management closes Central Washington rec areas

SPOKANE, Wash. — In accordance with the Center for Disease Control and local public health officials, the Bureau of Land Management Spokane District elected to close three Washington state recreational areas on Tuesday.

Effective immediately, the Yakima River Canyon Umtanum, Big Pines, Lmuma, and Roza recreation areas, Liberty Recreation Site, and Chopaka Lake Campground are closed temporarily.

Sites not listed remain open, but sanitation and garbage services at those areas have been suspended.

Despite the closures of some areas, many BLM sites and trails remain open as long as social distancing guidelines are met.

The BLM encourages visitors at their sites to continue leave no trace practices while services are suspended.

