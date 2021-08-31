Bureau of Land Management aquires 88 acres of land in Cougar Bay, expanding public access

by Erin Robinson

Cougar Bay Preserve, Coeur d'Alene, North Idaho Credit: Idaho Bureau of Land Management

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — The Idaho Bureau of Land Management has purchased two parcels of land near Cougar Bay, securing public access and preserving the area from development.

The BLM bought the 88-acre parcel of land from the Nature Conservancy using $1.6 million in Land and Water Conservation Funds.

Cougar Bay is located on the west side of Lake Coeur d’Alene and offers diverse wildlife habitats. A release from the BLM said the purchase aligns with the Biden Administration’s “America the Beautiful” initiative, which seeks to conserve, connect and restore public lands.

“We have enjoyed a long-standing partnership with The Nature Conservancy in the conservation of lands in Cougar Bay,” said Kurt Pindel, BLM’s Coeur d’Alene District Manager. “We are very grateful to The Nature Conservancy for working with us to secure perpetual public access and conserve important habitat for wildlife and migratory birds.”

“It has been The Nature Conservancy’s privilege to steward and co-manage Cougar Bay,” said Robyn Miller, Deputy Director of The Nature Conservancy in Idaho. “This next step in our partnership with BLM ensures sensitive lakefront wildlife habitat will remain undeveloped while continuing to offer recreational opportunities for the community.”

Cougar Bay is a popular destination to explore wetlands, lakeshore and forest hillsides. Through the acquisition, the BLM will acquire an additional mile of hiking trails and formal public access to nearly a mile of the lakeshore.

