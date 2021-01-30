Bundle up and get ready for a wet weekend!

Emily Oliver

SPOKANE, Wash. — Now’s the perfect time to catch up on that reading list you set out to accomplish with the new year. It’s looking like another wet weekend across the Inland Northwest.

High’s will reach 41 in Spokane on Saturday and there’s a chance of rain in the afternoon. That rain could turn to snow early Sunday morning, but don’t expect it to stick around. Things should warm up to a high of 46 on Sunday, prompting that light snow mixture to turn to rain.

That rain will hang around as we kick off the work week.

Next rounds of wet weather through Tuesday will be giving our mountains some additional snow, but it's clear to see from these maps that #wawx and #idwx will be missing the bulk of the moisture. https://t.co/GwBmCIG4mR — NWS Spokane (@NWSSpokane) January 30, 2021

