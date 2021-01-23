Bundle up and enjoy some SUNSHINE this weekend -Kris

Don’t let the sunshine fool you. It will be a cold start to the weekend. Saturday morning lows will be in the teens and possibly even the single digits around the region. However, it will be a beautiful, sunny day. Expect blue skies and light winds and high temperatures in the lower 30s, which is about 5 degrees below average.

Expect partly sunny skies for Sunday morning. The clouds will increase throughout the day on Sunday. There’s a chance of snow late Sunday evening and into Monday. Most locations will see only light snow. In general, expect accumulations of 1 – 2″. We will have another chance of snow the middle of next week. Temperatures will remain below average through the 7-day forecast.