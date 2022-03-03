‘Build shelters not fences’: Protesters call on city to quickly implement homeless policy

by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. – “Build shelters not fences.”

That is the request of a group planning to protest the city’s homelessness response this Saturday.

“Shelters not fences” is a reference to Mayor Nadine Woodward’s recent directive to put fencing around the Browne Street underpass.

The fencing was put up in early February to deter homeless people from sleeping and gathering on the sidewalk. A release from the city at the time said it was to make downtown a “more welcoming place.”

Woodward said the underpass was full of garbage, needles and human waste and that she wanted to provide a safe place for pedestrians to cross the viaduct.

She claimed many of the people who camp out there have been kicked out of the House of Charity for breaking rules.

The decision to put up fencing comes as the city tries to find a more permanent solution to address homelessness. The city has set aside money in this year’s budget for a permanent shelter location, but is also looking for a location that will be open on an as-need basis to meet extreme cold, heat and air quality needs.

Homeless advocates have been critical of the Woodward administration, saying that a decision on a temporary shelter for extreme weather should have been made prior to the recent cold temperatures.

The city was entertaining the idea of using a property in Hillyard to meet that need. The city owns the property, which already has a perimeter fence for security, as well as power for heat and other electrical needs.

The idea was quickly shot down as business owners in the area expressed their concerns.

Members of the Spokane Homeless Coalition and Eastern Washington University MSW students are now calling on Woodward to direct her administration toward quickly implementing a plan. They also say the community needs to get rid of its “deadly culture of NIMBYism;” which stands for “not in my backyard.”

The group plans to protest on Saturday from noon to 1 p.m. They will first gather in front of the Amtrak station at Sprague and Browne to listen to a few short speakers, then they will walk to the Browne Street viaduct.

