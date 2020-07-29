Buffaloes escape from Glenrose farm, found roaming near Underhill Park

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police spent two hours trying to wrangle two buffaloes found roaming near Underhill Park.

The buffaloes, Hazel and Baxter, belong to a farm in the Glenrose area and escaped sometime early Wednesday morning. Police said they walked all the way down to 11th Ave and were walking through yards.

Police said they have the situation under control and the animals are on their way back home.













Officer Toal stands with Baxter, a bison who escaped from a Glenrose farm early Wednesday. Copyright 4 News Now.

Two bison were found roaming near Underhill Park Wednesday morning. Copyright 4 News Now













