Earl H. “Bud” Daniels (83) resident of Emida, ID passed away on March 29, 2022, at Kootenai Health in Coeur d’ Alene, ID. He was born to Earl and Mildred (Goffman) Daniels on September 29, 1938, in Portland, OR. Bud grew up in Portland, and he left school to enlist in the U.S. Navy serving 1955-1959). He served aboard the U.S.S. Navarro and worked as an Engineer. He visited Hong Kong, Japan, Philippines, and Hawaii. After his honorable discharge, he returned to Portland. Bud went to work for the City of Portland in their Building Maintenance Department. In 1968 he married Judy Brown, and they were divorced in 1970. On June 27, 1997, he married Francie Larsh in St. Helen, OR. Shortly after his wedding to Francie he retired. The couple took their sailboat and traveled the Pacific coastline to Mexico and into the Sea of Cortez. They purchased an RV, and they would drive to Scappoose, OR for the summers and winter in Mexico. In 2001 they moved to Emida, ID. Bud enjoyed working on classic cars, specifically Ford Model A. He also enjoyed attending street rods and car shows. Bud also served as the Fire Chief for Emida for 5 years. Bud is survived by his wife Francie at their home near Emida; children Clay (Dawn) Daniels of Vancouver, WA, Carrie Sagen of New Orleans, LA, Tracey (Waylon) Newton of St. Maries, ID, and Jessica Byrd of St. Helens, OR; brother Bernard Daniels; and 8 grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents. At Bud’s request there will be no formal services.

