Bryce Prince Adame

Bryce Prince Adame, 18, passed away from an auto accident on January 23, 2022, in Spokane Valley, Washington. He was born on September 23, 2003, in Moses Lake, Washington.

Bryce was a senior at University High School. He was on the wrestling team, a passion he had since he was four years old. Bryce worked as the lead busser at Crimson Hearth and had aspirations of being a pilot in the Air Force after graduation. He was a member of the congregation at Thrive Church.

Bryce enjoyed singing, taking walks, working out at the gym, and putting on the gloves with friends. He loved watching movies, family game night, Anna Banana, girls, shopping, eating, and relaxing. Bryce also enjoyed gaming and social media. Some of his favorites were Clash of Clans , Clash Royale, TicTok, Snapchat, and Fortnite.

Bryce was compassionate, loyal, selfless, humble, funny, sarcastic, strong, handsome, spontaneous, mischievous, able, thoughtful, and proud. He was a loving son and a great friend who seemed to know when someone needed him. Everyone loved him and he is already sorely missed by so many friends and family.

Bryce is survived by his parents, Sakeleanna and Cheney Adame; brother, Logahn Adame; sister, Ciyonna Adame; grandparents, Allen Dixon, John Longsdorff, Patsy Adame, Geno Guerrero, Julie Pfeifer, and Joe McKinney. He was preceded in death by his sister, Havyn Danáe Adame and his nannie, Angel T. Longsdorff.

A celebration of Bryce’s life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, February 10, 2022, at Thrive Church, 5607 S Freya St, Spokane, WA 99223.

