Bryan Lee White

Bryan Lee White, 53, of Kellogg, ID, passed away on September 18, 2020 at his home. Bryan was born on August 17, 1967 in Barberton, OH, a son of the late Haymond and Eva Lattea White.

Bryan worked various jobs throughout his life but mainly worked as a construction worker. He enjoyed fishing, grilling, camping, and guns.

In addition to his parents, Bryan is preceded in death by a brother, Gregory Charles Polk.

Survivors include a daughter, Renee Curts of Cambridge, OH; two brothers, Donald (Melanie) White of Lore City, OH and Mark White of Kimbolton, OH; a sister, Melanie (Albert) Spanoli of Vera Beach, FL; two grandchildren, Bailey and Hunter Curt of Cambridge, OH; a nephew, Gabriel Spanoli of Vera Beach, FL; Bryan’s girlfriend, Judy Polk of Kellogg, and her three children, Meghan, Carl, and Austin; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.

No services are planned at this time. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the funeral home to help offset Bryan’s final expenses. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family online at www.shosonefuneralservice.com. Shoshone Funeral Service, Kellogg, is assisting the family with arrangements.