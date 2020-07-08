Brush fire reported near Crescent Bar area, no evacuations

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

GRANT CO., Wash. — Firefighters are responding to a brush fire at Crescent Bay, near the Crescent Bar area of Grant County.

No evacuations are in place at this time.

Fire units are on scene and controlling the fire, according to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office.

Effected homeowners have been notified and the public is asked to stay away from the area.

This is a developing story.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.