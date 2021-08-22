Evacuations for fire in Cheney lifted
CHENEY, Wash. — All evacuation levels for a brush fire near Aspen Meadows in Cheney have been lifted.
Earlier today, Spokane County Emergency Management said Level 1 evacuations were in place for homes East of Short Rd., and Lois Dr. South to end of Aspen Meadows. Level 2 evacuations were in place for people who live on Cherokee Ct. and a couple areas on S. Aspen Meadows.
Capt. Mike Moravec of Spokane County Fire District 3 said the fire burned around 2 acres. Helicopters were used on it.
The fire is wind-driven and was caused by lightning.
No structures have been lost and no injuries have been reported.
This is a developing story.
