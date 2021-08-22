Evacuations for fire in Cheney lifted

by Matthew Kincanon

CHENEY, Wash. — All evacuation levels for a brush fire near Aspen Meadows in Cheney have been lifted.

Earlier today, Spokane County Emergency Management said Level 1 evacuations were in place for homes East of Short Rd., and Lois Dr. South to end of Aspen Meadows. Level 2 evacuations were in place for people who live on Cherokee Ct. and a couple areas on S. Aspen Meadows.

Capt. Mike Moravec of Spokane County Fire District 3 said the fire burned around 2 acres. Helicopters were used on it.

The fire is wind-driven and was caused by lightning.

No structures have been lost and no injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story.

