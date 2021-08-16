Brush fire forces Level 3 evacuations for some living east of Cheney

CHENEY, Wash.– If you live on or between Scottie Dog Lane, Pine Meadow Lane Hanson Pond Lane you need to evacuate now. A brush fire is threatening the area.

Spokane County Fire District 3 says there are Level 3 evacuations in place for that area. That means if you are there you need to leave immediately.

Spokane County Fire District 3 Captain Mike Moravec says 80 buildings are under Level 3 evacuation order. Moravec says it started as a structure fire.

Washington State Department of Natural Resources says the fire has grown to 300 acres. DNR says several structures are burning but it was not clear if they were homes or outbuildings.

Spokane Regional Emergency Communications Center says Level 2 evacuations are in place for those that live south of Paradise Road and between the railroad tracks and State Route 195. Level 2 means be set to leave at a moment’s notice.

This is a developing story. Stay with 4 News Now for updates.

