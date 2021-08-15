I-90 near Cle Elum reopens

by Matthew Kincanon

ELK HEIGHTS, Wash. — After closing due to several brush fires, I-90 near Cle Elum has reopened.

Earlier on Sunday, several brush fires closed I-90 eastbound at MP 85. Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) said they were near Elk Heights at MP 93.

The interstate reopened at around 3:30 p.m. The department said westbound is seeing over 30 minutes of added travel time because of heavy traffic.

This is a developing story.

Due to a brush fire near Elk Heights, we have closed I-90 EB at MP 85 near Cle Elum. Detour available using SR 970 to US 97. No ETA for a reopening. WSP, WSDOT and Fire crews are on scene. pic.twitter.com/CxqnPrn3fP — Snoqualmie Pass (@SnoqualmiePass) August 15, 2021

