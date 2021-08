Brush fire closes eastbound I-90 off-ramp to Liberty Lake

by Erin Robinson

Credit: WSDOT

LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. — The eastbound I-90 off-ramp to Liberty Lake is closed due to a brush fire.

Fire crews are on scene and appear to have the fire under control.

A heads up that crews are partially blocking the eastbound I-90 off-ramp to Liberty Lake due to a brush fire. Fire crews are on scene and look to have the fire mainly out. Please use caution through the area. pic.twitter.com/Yo0RUp8Ill — WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) August 5, 2021

Drivers are asked to use caution through the area until WSDOT is able to reopen the ramp.

