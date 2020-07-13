Brush fire burning in Wenatchee forces level 1, 2 evacuations

WENATCHEE, Wash. — Fire evacuations are in place for people living near a brush fire in Wenatchee. The fire, dubbed the Sunset Acres Fire, is burning near Sunset Dr. and Easy St. near Warm Springs Canyon.

According to the Washington State Department of Natural Resources, the fire has burned 150 acres.

State Mobilization approved for the Sunset Fire northwest of Wenatchee in Chelan County. Ground and air resources on scene, more on the way. #WaWildfire — WA Fire Marshal (@wafiremarshal) July 13, 2020

Level 2: People in the following areas are under level 2 evacuations:

Level 2 means people should be ready to leave at a moment’s notice.

All of Sunset Dr.

American Fruit Rd., west to Acres Ln. Structures

West side of East St. from American Fruit Rd to 2100 block of Easy St.

Level 1: People in the following area are under level 1 evacuations:

Level 1 means people should be on alert and aware that fire danger exists.

Crestview East to Lower Monitor Rd and Highway to top of April Dr. All inclusive

The public is asked to avoid the area and yield to emergency vehicles if they must be close.

This story will be updated as more information is made available.

