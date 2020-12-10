Bruce Wayne Holmes

Bruce Wayne Holmes, 78, of Kellogg, ID, passed away on Thursday, November 26, 2020 at his home with his loving wife, Betty, by his side. Bruce was born on December 25, 1941 in Okanogan, WA, a son of the late Robert and Beverly Crooks Holmes. The family later moved to California where he attended local schools and graduated in 1960. Bruce was the owner and operator of a successful logging company in Santa Cruz, CA for many years and later ran the KOA Kampground in Pinehurst before he retired.

He met the love of his life, Betty Hughes, and the two were married on June 9, 1962 in Reno, NV. Bruce and Betty were blessed with four children, Kelly, Christine, Kimberly, and Michael. Bruce will be remembered as a loving and devoted husband and father who had a deep faith in his Savior, the Lord Jesus Christ.

Bruce was a member of the North Idaho Mineral Club and was a rockhound and enjoyed finding rare and unique rocks. He also was an avid collector of bottles and stamps, and was very interested in metal detecting and treasure hunting. He also enjoyed hunting and fishing.

In addition to his parents, Bruce is preceded in death by a daughter, Kelly Riley, and two brothers, Nick Annotti and Steven Holmes.

Survivors include his wife, Betty Holmes of Kellogg; three children, Christine Bransford of Santa Cruz, CA, Kimberly Goulart of Smelterville, ID, and Michael (Marianne) Holmes of Hayden, ID; a brother, Jamie (Tammy) Annotti of Post Falls, ID; two sisters, Patti (Dan) Spence of Spirit Lake, ID, and Gina (Roger) Wigen of Rathdrum, ID; grandchildren, Nick (Alana), Brent (Misty), Ethan (Casey), Gavin, Melanie, Tiana, Amanda, Andrew, Taylor, Evan, Caleb, Ashley (Teric), and Christine (Zane); numerous great-grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In keeping with Bruce’s wishes, cremation will take place and a memorial service is pending due to the Covid virus. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family online at www.shoshonefuneralservice.com. Shoshone Funeral Services, Kellogg, is assisting the family with arrangements.