Obituary of Bruce Mills

Robert Bruce Mills was born on Aug. 14, 1954 in Elyra, Ohio. He left us all too soon on August 8, 2020.

Following graduation from high school, Bruce joined the U.S. Army on March 26, 1975. He served for 8 years.

Bruce was known to one and all as “Big Bruce, Gentle Giant” and the name that made his heart proudest “Papa”

He always felt Fernwood, Idaho held his roots for home, and the people of the community were his second family.

With his smile, chuckle, and gentle ways, he was always willing to help anyone he could to make their day a little easier.

This was a man who loved to hunt and fish, and he’s drinking a beer and running the hounds with Charlie and Eric Dustin in the wilderness of hunting heaven.

Rest in peace, my Gentle Giant.

Bruce is survived by his wife Pam of 27 years, children, Deanna Daberkous, Shannon Mills, Toni (John) Steiner, Leslie (Kristopher) Cooper, brothers Gary Mills and Allen (Carrie) Mills, sisters Donna (Dennis) Phillips and Sherry Posey Mills. Eight Grandchildren, four great grandchildren and two on the way, one boy and one girl. All the grands and great grands call him Papa, which he wore proudly.

I’ll love you always and a day. Until we meet again in Valhalla.

Services for Bruce Mills

