Thursday’s Browne’s Addition summer concert canceled

by Matthew Kincanon

Summer music returns to Browne's Addition

SPOKANE, Wash. — If you were looking forward to attending the Browne’s Addition concert in Coeur d’Alene Park tonight, you’re going to be disappointed to hear that it’s been canceled.

Browne’s Addition Neighborhood Council president said the concert featuring The Rising was canceled due to the unhealthy air quality.

The concert was part of the Browne’s Addition Concert Series.

