Browne’s Addition storage building lost to fire

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — A storage building and all of its contents were completely lost to a fire early Tuesday morning.

Firefighters responded to the fire along 3rd Avenue and Spruce St in Browne’s Addition around 3 a.m.

They said a small storage building was engulfed in flames and the fire was impinging on a detached garage, as well as threatening a nearby apartment building.

Crews were able to quickly knock down the fire and enter the apartment building to ensure the fire did not spread, but said the attack was complicated due to arcing and downed power lines in the area.

No one was injured and minor exterior damage was done to the garage.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

