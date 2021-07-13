Browne’s Addition Concert Series returns this August

by Connor Sarles

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Browne’s Addition Concert Series is back this August!

The concert series kicks off August 5 and will feature a local band every Thursday through the 19th. Bands will perform at the Coeur d’Alene Park gazebo from 6–8 p.m.

August 5 will feature the Sara Brown Duo, a rhythm and blues group from Kettle Falls.

August 12 will feature The Rising, a cover band made up of Sean Owsley, Shane Chamberlain and Mike Lynch.

August 19 will feature Sidetrack, a multi-instrumental dance band celebrating their 19th year together. The group sees Dave McRae on guitar, harmonica and vocals, Michael Robinson on guitar and vocals, Ron Green on bass and vocals, Phil Kleinman on pedal steel guitar, lap steel guitar, guitar and vocals, Alan Fisher on mandolin and trumpet, and Rick Singer on drums.

This concert series is put on by the Browne’s Addition Neighborhood Council, and while the event is free to attend, donations are welcome and staff will be around to collect if you are feeling generous.

