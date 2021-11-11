Bring on the rain! – Mark

Here comes the rain!

Temperatures will be in the low to mid 40s today, with cloudy conditions before the rain comes later tonight.

Today will be cloudy and cool, then the rain will stick around through Friday. Showers come back Sunday.

Our highs are about average in the mid 40s.

It will be a cloudy day today with evening rain moving in that will stay through Friday. Clouds Saturday and showers Sunday and Monday. Cooler temperatures arrive next week.