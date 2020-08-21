Bring on the 80s! Not too hot, not too cool, it’s just right in the forecast.

With the heatwave behind us, sunny, warm late-summer weather is dominating the forecast over the next several days. Only an occasional disturbance will zip through to pick up our winds and bring a few mountain showers. Friday, expect partly to mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will top out upper 80s in Spokane. Late in the day, a strong cold front will bring gusty evening winds and a slight chance of a few sprinkles Friday night.

That cold front will drop our temperatures for the first part of the weekend, however, Saturday will still be sunny and warm, with highs in the lower 80s. There’s more sunshine Sunday, with highs in the upper 80s.

The extended forecast is more of the same! Lots of sunny weather with high temperatures in the 80s. Keep in mind, however, that we are nearing the end of August, and Fall will be here soon. So enjoy every day!