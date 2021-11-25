Bring in the holiday season with Taste of Gingerbread

SPOKANE, Wash.– The holiday season is here and that means it’s time to break out some of your favorite sugary treats.

We’re talking about gingerbread houses! You can decorate one for a good cause next month.

From 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, you can join the ISAAC Foundation and Santa as they kick off the Christmas Season with a DIY gingerbread tradition. You can stay and decorate in person at the ISAAC Foundation Offices or drive-thru and get everything you need for a take-home day of decorating.

The gingerbread houses are $25. You can buy them online or by calling 509-325-1515.

The ISAAC Foundation empowers those touched by autism, one connection at a time through educational, emotional and financial support programs. You can find out more information about the programs offered here.

