Bring Fido to the ballpark with the Spokane Indians’ ‘Bark in the Park’

SPOKANE, Wash.— Grab Fido, your baseball cap and head to Avista Stadium!

The Spokane Indians will be hosting “Bark in the Park” later this month.

Fans are allowed to bring their dogs to the stadium and will be charged $5 a ticket, with proceeds for the night going to local animal shelters.

Pups and pet owners will sit in a special section for the game and if you stick around, there will be an on field Puppy Parade after the game.

Bark in the Park is set for July 13 at 6:30 p.m. More Bark in the Park events are scheduled to happen on July 27 and Aug. 3, 17 and 31.

