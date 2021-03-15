Her Recession: Bridal shop started through SNAP’s Women’s Business Center thrives, moves to new location

SPOKANE, Wash. — Honest in Ivory and Dearly Consignment, bridal shops started through SNAP’s Women’s Business Center in 2018, have outgrown their old spaces and have moved to new locations.

Cassie Cleary, owner of both shops, said her businesses have grown greatly and now need twice the space for new wedding dresses.

The shops moved to 123 E. Sprague Avenue, which SNAP says is a “phenomenal contrast to the soft, delicate, and romantic look of bridal.”

While many businesses have been treading water during the pandemic, Cleary’s shops have not just been surviving — they have been thriving.

On top of the location move, Honest in Ivory has been selected for a third year in a row as the winners of The Knot Best of Weddings and Wedding Wire Couples Choice, both leading wedding planner and registry websites.

“Brides may be having a smaller celebration, but they still need something to get married in,” said Cleary. “They still want to feel like a ​bride​ in a gorgeous gown.”

