Brick West Brewing Co. opens tap room, patio, brings back game nights under Phase 2

Destiny Richards by Destiny Richards

Brick West Brewing Co. Brick West Brewing Co. back under Phase 2

SPOKANE, Wash. — Brick West Brewing Co. recently opened this February and had to closed nearly a month later due to coronavirus.

Now the business is back under Phase 2 of Safe Start.

Like most restaurants, they will be operating at 50% capacity with tables socially distanced six feet apart.

Employees will all be wearing masks and gloves while working and tables are wiped and sanitized between uses.

Check in stations will be at every exit and entry as well as hand sanitizer.

For limited touch, QR scanning menus will be an option and they’ll be using one use condiments, silverware and paper menus.

Game nights like bingo night and trivia night will also make a return on Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 8 p.m.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.