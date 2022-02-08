Brian James Self

Brian James Self, 57, of Osburn, ID, passed away on February 6, 2022, in Osburn. Brian was born on August 21, 1964 in Bremerhaven, Germany, US Army Military Base, a son of Willard Self and Gaylene Self Scott.

Brian attended local Kellogg schools and graduated from Kellogg High School, Class of 1982. After high school, he went to several trade schools and mastered the skill of automotive body work. He had also worked several other jobs including masonry, welding, painting, boilermaker, and a millworker at Lucky Friday. Brian was truly a jack of all trades that could do most anything.

He enjoyed riding motorcycles, spending time outdoors, tooling around in his diesel truck and traveling down to Mexico to fish.

Brian is preceded in death by his father, Willard Self, and his step-father, Donald Scott.

Survivors include two daughters, Sarah Self of Osburn, ID and Rosa Self of Minneapolis, MN; his mother, Gaylene Scott of Pinehurst, ID; two brothers, Michael Self of Pinehurst, ID and Vincent (Caron) Self of Kellogg, ID; two sisters, Jeannette (Kim) Solum of Hood River, OR and Roni Kay (Randy) Burt of Mountain Home, ID; a half-brother, Jim (Tina) Self of Minneapolis, MN; two step-daughters, LaTeesha George of Coeur d’Alene, ID and Shayla Parks of Smelterville, ID; a grandson, Bentley Miller; a granddaughter, Kayloni Spray; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and many dear friends.

At Brian’s request, cremation will take place and no services are planned at this time. Memories of Brian and messages of condolence may be shared with his family online at www.shoshonefuneralservice.com. Shoshone Funeral Services, Kellogg, is assisting the Self family with arrangements.

