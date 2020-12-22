Brendia Mary Heintzelman (Poynor)

Brendia Mary Heintzelman (Poynor) was born on January 29, 1944 in Decatur, Texas. After a long battle with dementia, over the last 6 years, she passed away on December 14, 2020 at Rose Pointe Assisted Living in Spokane Valley, WA where she had been a resident for a little over six months.

She is survived by her son Charles “Chuck” Jr, daughters; Christine, Cherie, and Candace “Candy,” twelve grandchildren and four great grandchildren, her brother Claud, and sisters; Linda, Melanie and Donna with many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Charles (Vince), her father Joseph, her mother Frances, her brother Rick (Ricky), her sisters; Joyce and Jean and her daughter Margaret Ann.

In 1962 she married her devoted and loving husband of almost 51 years. Brendia’s husband joined the air force, and she worked in a bakery and raised their four children while her husband was overseas. They moved to Four Lakes, WA in 1976 with their four children. When her youngest started school in 1980, Brendia started working at Interlake School in Medical Lake, WA with the developmentally disabled. Interlake School closed in 1993 and she transferred to Lakeland Village continuing to work with the developmentally disabled where she retired in 2000. The family bought property outside of Newport, WA and in 1984 began building their home. The oldest son had graduated, but the rest of the family lived in a camper while building their home with their own hands.

Brendia’s family had a remarkably interesting hobby. In 1966 Brendia’s husband Vince was stationed for temporary duty in Fairbanks, Alaska. This experience changed their lives forever, while there he discovered the world of dog sled racing. When he got home, he convinced his wife Brendia that they should look for their first Siberian Husky; Kado. It was perfect as she could show them, and he could race them. They only used Siberian Huskies for a few years before he wanted to go faster and be more competitive. She continued to race sled dogs for 31 years. It became the family’s hobby and even several of his grandchildren joined their “nana and papa” in dog sled racing. Brendia and her husband took two grandchildren to race in Alaska in 2005-2007. When her husband’s health began to fail, she continued the racing legacy by supporting their grandchildren and taking them to sled dog races. They kept several dogs even after they were no longer racing, and their granddaughter had gone to Alaska to college. Brendia loved to get “hugs” from her dogs.

Our Mother loved to read and do crafts. She converted one room in her house to a library to house her many books. She created many beautiful quilts, porcelain dolls, stuffed animals, jewelry, etc. She loved her family, and she was always very generous and giving. You were the best, Mom. Thanks for who you were and all you taught us about life and love. We will treasure you and the memories we share forever.

A Graveside service will be held on Tuesday, December 22nd at Newport Cemetery, Newport, WA, at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to the Alzheimer’s Association in honor of Brendia’s fight with the disease and the Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation of America in honor of her husband’s fight with the disease.

Sherman-Campbell Funeral & Cremation Services in Newport is in charge of arrangements.