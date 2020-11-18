Breezy with showers today and Thursday morning – Mark
You’re halfway through the week!
We’ll see some light rain around lunch time and scattered showers this afternoon.
Temperatures will be above average with mountain snow and valley rain showers.
Here’s a look at Your 4 Things to Know for today:
Mountain snow will continue into Friday. The weekend looks dry with clouds and cool temps. Showers and warmer next week.
