Breezy with showers today and Thursday morning – Mark

Mark Peterson
Posted:
Updated:
by Mark Peterson

You’re halfway through the week!

We’ll see some light rain around lunch time and scattered showers this afternoon.

Wed Day Planner[1]

Temperatures will be above average with mountain snow and valley rain showers.

Wed Highs[1]

Here’s a look at Your 4 Things to Know for today:

Wed 4 Things[1]

Mountain snow will continue into Friday. The weekend looks dry with clouds and cool temps. Showers and warmer next week.

Wed Planning 7 Day[1]

