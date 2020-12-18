Breezy with scattered showers and more rain this weekend – Mark
Friday is here and here are the 4 Things to Know ahead of this weekend:
- Well start seeing scattered showers across the region this afternoon
- A rain/snow mix will move in later tonight
- Saturday will be cloudy and breezy
- More rain and wind is on the way Sunday
As we’ve been seeing throughout this week, we’re experiencing above-average temperatures for this time of year.
Today’s scattered showers will bring some mountain snow and then a round of rain/snow mix Saturday night into Sunday. Sunday evening into Monday will bring another system and then we start calming and cooling down into the middle of next week with partly cloudy conditions.
