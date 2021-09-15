Breezy today, cooler and sunny Thursday – Mark

Mark Peterson,
Posted:
by Mark Peterson

Happy Wednesday!

Here are your 4 Things to Know:

  • Gusty winds today
  • A freeze warning goes into effect tomorrow morning
  • Thursday will be sunny
  • Rain starts Friday

Wed Mid 4 Things

Here’s a look at the rest of your day: mostly high 60s, but we’ll creep into the low 70s later this afternoon.

Wed Rest Of

Tonight will be cold and much colder to the north.

Wed Freeze

We’ll have a bit of a gusty afternoon today. Tomorrow will be sunny, but cooler. Showers and cooler for the weekend and into next week.

Wed Planning 7

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Submit a news tip or story idea // Report a typo or error

Top Stories