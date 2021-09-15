Breezy today, cooler and sunny Thursday – Mark

Happy Wednesday!

Here are your 4 Things to Know:

Gusty winds today

A freeze warning goes into effect tomorrow morning

Thursday will be sunny

Rain starts Friday

Here’s a look at the rest of your day: mostly high 60s, but we’ll creep into the low 70s later this afternoon.

Tonight will be cold and much colder to the north.

We’ll have a bit of a gusty afternoon today. Tomorrow will be sunny, but cooler. Showers and cooler for the weekend and into next week.