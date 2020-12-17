Breezy today and warmer with showers this weekend – Mark

Mark Peterson
Posted:
by Mark Peterson

We’re just hours away from Friday!

Here’s a look at what you need to know ahead of this weekend.

We’re seeing warmer temperatures with gusty winds from the southwest this afternoon.

Thu Dayplanner[1]

It’s pretty miled across the region.

Thu Highs[1]

Friday will bring cloudy weather with an evening rain/snow mix into Saturday. Sunday, we’ll see scattered showers with more rain on Monday. Cooler as we near Christmas.

Thu Planning 7 Day[1]

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.