Breezy Sunday with some snow showers – Matt

SPOKANE, Wash.– The weather in the Inland Northwest will trend cooler for the second half of the weekend, bringing back the chance for some valley snowflakes. High winds will relax a little, but will still be gusting 20 to 30 mph through Sunday and Monday. Heavy snow will continue to fall in the mountains through early Sunday morning with another foot of accumulation likely in the Cascades and over Lookout Pass. Snow showers will still impact Stevens and Snoqualmie passes through the day on Sunday while snow showers will be more widely scattered in North Idaho.

As temperatures cool off on Saturday night we will see some light snow accumulations around Spokane and Coeur d’Alene in the morning. Temperatures will remain warm enough on the Palouse and in Central Washington to keep snow away, but snow showers will be possible in the morning everywhere else. Sunday afternoon in the valleys and lowlands will be breezy with temperatures in the middle and upper 30s.

Monday looks like another sloppy forecast with more rain and snow. Another storm will approach with gusty winds Sunday night and Monday. Depending on the timing and track of this storm, this could end up being a period of snowy and icy weather in Spokane or just a cold rain on Monday evening. Stay tuned for updates and budget out some extra travel time for Monday night just in case.

For the rest of the week, colder air snatches ahold of our weather pattern. That means we could see some of the chillier nights so far this season with widespread temperatures in the low 20s and teens. We’re also looking for more snow showers later in the week and potentially more next weekend.