Breezy on Tuesday, more mountain snow – Matt

SPOKANE, Wash.– Damaging winds caused a lot of trouble for the Inland Northwest on Monday. Watch out for downed trees and power lines if you’re out and about during the evening. A High Wind Warning remains in place through 11 p.m.

Tuesday’s weather looks much better, but it’s still going to be a little windy out there. Temperatures will be in the mid 30s with gusty winds still lingering around Spokane. Winds will finally become fairly calm after lunch. Temperatures in the afternoon will reach the upper 40s and low 50s. It will be a nice day with one exception; our mountain passes.

Another 1 to 2 feet of snow is likely tonight and Tuesday in the Cascades with a few more inches over Lookout Pass to boot. Keep an eye on travel conditions, especially on Tuesday morning. You may have to adjust your plans!

The rest of the week has a lot of ups and downs. It will be chilly in the 20s on Wednesday, but in the upper 60s by Thursday afternoon. Then we’ll be struggling to hit 50 again this weekend. You gotta love spring weather!