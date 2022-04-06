Breezy conditions settle in the overnight hours with change on the horizon! -Emily

SPOKANE, Wa. –Breezy conditions will persist through our Tuesday afternoon with a slight chance for isolated showers before 8 PM. The winds will settle in the overnight hours with our temps dropping into the upper-20s! High pressure moves in marking a shift in our weather pattern for the next few days. Winds will be calm, temps will climb and we’ll have mostly sunny skies. We’re up to the mid-60s by Thursday! Enjoy! -Emily Blume, in for Kris Crocker

Winds persist Tuesday evening.

Beautiful Wednesday ahead.

High pressure building in.

A second cold front could bring the winds and rain back this weekend.