Breezy conditions settle in the overnight hours with change on the horizon! -Emily

Emily

Emily Blume,
Posted:
Updated:
by Emily Blume

SPOKANE, Wa. –Breezy conditions will persist through our Tuesday afternoon with a slight chance for isolated showers before 8 PM. The winds will settle in the overnight hours with our temps dropping into the upper-20s! High pressure moves in marking a shift in our weather pattern for the next few days. Winds will be calm, temps will climb and we’ll have mostly sunny skies. We’re up to the mid-60s by Thursday! Enjoy! -Emily Blume, in for Kris Crocker

Winds persist Tuesday evening.

Beautiful Wednesday ahead.

High pressure building in.

A second cold front could bring the winds and rain back this weekend.

Planning Forecast

Planning Forecast and we’re into the mid-60’s by Friday!

Planning Forecast

