Breezy conditions return for your Friday with plenty of sunshine! – Emily

Increasing winds for our Thursday afternoon & evening, but they’ll settle as we head into the overnight hours tonight. Mostly cloudy skies with overnight lows in the upper-30s. You’ll be pleased with our Friday forecast: sunny skies and warm temps in the low to mid-60s! It will be beautiful. We’ll pull in a bit more cloud cover for the Easter weekend ahead, but we’ll hold onto the warmer weather, with above-average temps. – Emily Blume in for Kris Crocker
The 4 things you need to know… Winds will taper off as we head into the overnight hours but they return (a bit calmer) for your Friday. Along with that, sunny skies & warm temps. Easter weekend we pull in more cloud cover but hold on to the warmer temps. The dry trend continues through next week.
Warm temps with cloud cover for your Easter weekend!
We start out in the 30s with mostly sunny skies on Friday but we’ll warm up nicely. Close to the 60s for that lunch hour and we’ll hit our high temps just as you start your weekend.
Winds Thursday evening between 5 & 15 mph. We could see gusts up to 20 MPH. This will die down as we move into the overnight hours.
