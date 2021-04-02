Breezy conditions return for your Friday with plenty of sunshine! – Emily

Increasing winds for our Thursday afternoon & evening, but they’ll settle as we head into the overnight hours tonight. Mostly cloudy skies with overnight lows in the upper-30s. You’ll be pleased with our Friday forecast: sunny skies and warm temps in the low to mid-60s! It will be beautiful. We’ll pull in a bit more cloud cover for the Easter weekend ahead, but we’ll hold onto the warmer weather, with above-average temps. – Emily Blume in for Kris Crocker