Breezy and more sun than clouds on Monday – Matt

SPOKANE, Wash.– A brief disruption in the current warm, sunny weather pattern won’t do much to change things around the Inland Northwest on Monday except make it a little windier than it’s been recently. Expect 10-20 mph winds on the West Plains and the Palouse on Monday with gusts above 20 mph at times. This weak system may also drop some snow flurries up in the mountains, but nothing major. For most of us, it will be another nice February weather day.



Temperatures will start out in the upper 20s with some low clouds and a little patchy fog, though this won’t last long as the breeze picks up. The afternoon will see temperatures in the upper 30s to mid 40s again with a mix of clouds and sunshine.

The high-pressure pattern that’s been giving us the nice weather this weekend locks back in on Tuesday, which brings us back to morning fog, afternoon sun, and mild temperatures for the rest of the week.