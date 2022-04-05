Breezy and mild with a cold night ahead – Mark

Happy Tuesday!

The strong winds have moved out of the region, but we’ll still have some breezy conditions today.

Here’s a look at Monday’s wind report:

Here are your 4 Things to Know today:

A blustery start of the day

That will clear out later

A cold night is ahead

But, we’ll warm up later this week

Temperatures will be mild with some breezy conditions.

Winds will clear out later today, then we’ll have colder temperatures tonight with high pressure and warmer weather moving in for the end of the week. Expect some mid 60s before we cool off Sunday and Monday.