Breezy afternoon after the wet start to Tuesday – Matt

After a wet morning with some of our valleys picking up some snow, conditions will be much nicer in the afternoon and evening. It will be a blustery afternoon however, with wind gusts up to 30 mph out of the southwest across the West Plains and the Palouse. Winds calm down tonight while snow showers will fall in the Idaho mountains, meaning more travel impacts are possible over Lookout Pass and the surrounding areas into early Wednesday morning. Some communities like Republic and Wallace could see some snow tonight.

Wednesday looks pretty nice with partly cloudy skies and so does the morning of Veterans Day. By late Thursday however rain will be back in the forecast from our next system. A warmer pattern is on the way which means we won’t run any risk for snow for the next several days. Highs will be in the 50s Friday into the weekend.