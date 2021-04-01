Breakthrough cases: 97 fully vaccinated Idahoans contract COVID

The ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial of Pfizer/BioNTech's coronavirus vaccine confirms its protection lasts at least six months after the second dose, the companies said on April 1.

BOISE, Idaho — About 100 Idahoans have tested positive for COVID-19 after being fully vaccinated.

Experts call these “breakthrough cases” and say they are expected with any vaccine, as no vaccine is 100 percent effective. Clinical studies have found that COVID-19 vaccines reduce the risk of contracting the disease by up to 95 percent.

“No vaccine is 100 percent effective, so we did expect we swould see some instances of people being exposed to the virus after being vaccinated and then test positive for the virus that causes covid-19” said Dr. Kathryn Turner, Deputy State Epidemiologist with the Idaho Division of Public Health.

Turner said the 97 infections represent less than half a percentage of the roughly 250,000 Idahoans who are fully vaccination. Half of those people reported being asymptomatic and were tested for reasons other than illness.

Turner said 80 percent of those who did experience illness reported very mild symptoms, like allergies or a head cold, or moderate illness. Three people who were fully vaccinated and contracted COVID were hospitalized for their illness. Turner said those three people had pre-existing medical conditions that put them at high risk for severe disease.

Fifty three percent of these breakthrough cases were people who had two doses of the Pfizer vaccine; the remaining 47 percent received the Moderna vaccine.

Breakthrough cases have also been reported in Washington; of the 1 million fully vaccinated people in Washington, 102 have contracted COVID, equateing to about .01 percent of those vaccinated.

