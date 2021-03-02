Break out the sunglasses! Expect sunny days and warmer temps this week – Kaitlin

SPOKANE, Wash. — Sunshine, warmer temperatures — is it spring? Not quite, but we’re only 19 days out! This weather sure makes it feel like it’s here now. If you missed out on the sun and warmth, don’t worry. This week, we’ll start to get even warmer before the weekend comes around.

On Monday, temperatures sat in the upper 40s to low 50s across the Inland Northwest and Idaho Panhandle. Tonight, clouds will start make its way into the area. Lows will be in the 30s with a slight breeze.

Tomorrow, get those sunglasses out and maybe get a car wash. Highs will hit 50 degrees or above in some areas. The Idaho Panhandle will stick to the mid to upper 40s. The warming trend will continue as we make our way through the work week.

We’ll stay dry and warm through the work week. By Friday, we have the chance of hitting 60 degrees! These temperatures are about 10 degrees above average. This weekend, we’ll start to cool down. There’s a chance for some mountain snow on Sunday and possibly some showers heading into next week.