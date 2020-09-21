Brandon “Jake” M. Bedwell (56) resident of St. Maries, ID passed away at the Schneidmiller Hospice House on September 6, 2020. He was born to Daniel and Gloria (West) Bedwell on March 13, 1964 in Kalispell, MT.

Jake grew up in St. Maries up on Shay Hill. He graduated from St. Maries High School with the class of 1983. Following high school he went to work for Regulus Stud Mills, Inc. as a lumber grader. In 1993 he moved to Poulsbo, WA to live with his brother Wade. He worked as an apprentice Electrician for 3 years. In 1996 he returned to St. Maries. Jake went to work for Union Electrician Hall Company commuting to various places contracted to other companies. He held this job for many years. He assisted with the electrical installation at the gymnasium at University of Idaho, and the grade school in Pomeroy. Jake also installed the electrical work in the new construction of many housing development throughout the area.

In early 2000’s, he injured his neck that forced him to quit his electrical work. He went on to attend North Idaho College and studied Small Engine Repair. In 2006 he went to work for Idaho Rigging in St. Maries. A back injury forced him to retire in 2016. He was a jack of all trades, and he enjoyed working on his home up Shay Hill. He also enjoyed playing with his dogs.

Jake is survived by his children heather Bedwell of Bremerton, WA and Alan Wilson of Hayden, ID; step-children Brett (Monica) Bartlett of St. Maries, ID and Brandy Couture of Polson, MT; mother Gloria Bedwell of Deary, ID; siblings Wade Bedwell of Poulsbo, WA, Maridean (Larry) Weinman of Deary, ID, and Connie Borley of Pomeroy, WA. He is preceded in death by his father Daniel Bedwell and sister Teri Ratzlaff.

A celebration of life will be planned at a later date.