Born July 7, 1981 in Amarillo, Texas to Joe McDonald and Jacqueline Collins, Brandon Cory McDonald passed away unexpectedly in an automobile accident in Spokane, WA Tuesday, June 22, 2021.

A self employed artist who was currently building his own business, Brandon loved to write, perform on stage and cook. A natural born comedian Brandon was a kind hearted, loving man whose laugh was infectious and personality was one of a kind. As a dedicated father and family man, Brandon can never be replaced. With an infinite amount of friends and extended family, Brandon will be forever missed.

He was preceded in death by his son Deont’a McDonald; grandmother Patricia Collins; grandfather Owen Collins; aunts Clara Durr, Eileen Graves, Debbie Collins; uncles Owen Collins and Jock Collins. Brandon is survived by five sons Tre’Von McDonald, Elijah McDonald, Devin Swales, Ja’khi McDonald and Ja’zian McDonald; four daughters Michaela Kloepfel, Aunjsiana McDonald, Eva McDonald and Meniah McDonald; six grandchildren; three brothers Eazeale Collins, Josephus McDonald, Tevon McDonald; one sister Jotosha McDonald-Thomas; parents Jacqueline Collins and Joe McDonald; and grandparent Eva Moore.

The Funeral Service is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, July 7, 2021 at Hennessey Valley Funeral Home, 1315 North Pines Rd., Spokane Valley, WA 99206. To share memories of Brandon and leave condolences for the family, visit Brandon’s Tribute Wall.