Idaho Gov. Brad Little to give update on state’s fight against COVID-19 Thursday

BOISE, Idaho — Governor Brad Little is set to speak Thursday to give an update about COVID-19 in Idaho.

He will be speaking from Nampa High School at noon PST.

This comes days after Washington Governor Jay Inslee announced vaccine requirements for some state workers and people working in both private health care and long-term care facilities.

Little’s office did not give too many details about the press conference, just that it was going to be about COVID-19.

On Wednesday, Idaho health leaders were reporting 736 new cases of coronavirus. That brings the state’s total to 206,525.

When it comes to vaccines, Idaho reports 1,418,042 total doses have been given.

