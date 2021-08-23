Brace yourself for a cool Monday with chilly nights ahead – Kaitlin

Break out those sweaters and open those windows! Get ready for sunny skies during the day and cool temps overnight. We’re only 30 days out from fall, though it’s going to start to feel like it a little early. This week will be seasonably warm with Wednesday likely being the warmest day of the work week.

Today, expect a high of only 73 degrees! This is 10 degrees below our average. Brace yourself for the sunny skies and a light southwest wind at 7-9 mph. We’ll hit our high by about 4 p.m., so you still have time to take advantage of the nice weather after work.

Tonight, lows will be in the 50s in Spokane and in the 40s up north. Areas like Republic and Priest Lake could potentially get into the 30s. This could lead to some patchy frost, so bring in those plants. Tonight will likely be our coolest night of the week, mimicking our coolest day of the week.

So where are we at with smoke? You could faintly smell it on Sunday. Thankfully, the showers and wind on Saturday got a lot of the smoke out. It’ll be a big change this week for our air quality. We’ll be mostly in the clear, though some areas will likely have moderate air quality. However, anything can change depending on new wildfires.

Clouds will start rolling in on Wednesday, which will be our warmest day of the work week. Thursday, clouds will stick around. Winds will start to pick up that afternoon, likely gusty at times. As we go into the weekend, the clouds will fade and the temperatures will hover in the high 70s to mid 80s. Lows will be in the mid 50s most of the week, too.

We have a gorgeous week ahead, so get outside if you can. Maybe take a walk at Riverfront Park or head to see the flowers in full bloom at Duncan Garden at Manito Park.