Brace yourself (again), some serious heat is on its way! -Mark
Here is your local weather forecast for August 14, 2020
Sunny and mild today.
Nice weather across the state.
Heat starts to move in Saturday.
Sunday has this Excessive Heat Watch in effect with triple digits across Washington and parts of Idaho.
Sunny and mild today with warmer temps into the weekend. An Excessive Heat Watch in effect Sunday through Tuesday with temps around 100 degrees. Cooling slightly end of next week.
