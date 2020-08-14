Brace yourself (again), some serious heat is on its way! -Mark

Here is your local weather forecast for August 14, 2020
Mark Peterson
Posted:
Updated:
by Mark Peterson

Sunny and mild today.

Fri Day Planner[1]

Nice weather across the state.

Fri Highs[1]

Heat starts to move in Saturday.

Fri Sat Hioghs[1]

Sunday has this Excessive Heat Watch in effect with triple digits across Washington and parts of Idaho.

Fri Heat Watch[1]

Sunny and mild today with warmer temps into the weekend. An Excessive Heat Watch in effect Sunday through Tuesday with temps around 100 degrees. Cooling slightly end of next week.

Fri Planning 7 Day[1]

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.