Brace for cold temperatures and gusty winds tonight and Thursday – Mark

There were a few clouds and cool, cool temperatures today, with a low of around 16.

Your 4 Things to Know today: it’s going to be getting colder, like single-digits cold. Wind chill will be dropping that down to -20, and some snow will follow on the Palouse on Thursday.

As for today, temps are below average—27 in Spokane, 34 in Moses Lake, 37 in Lewiston, and a blisteringly cold 10 degrees in Kalispell.

The arctic air mass starts to move in tonight with gusty winds and a Wind Chill Advisory for Thursday morning. Single digit lows and sub-zero wind chills will make the end of the week and weekend very cold.