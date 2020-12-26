Brace for a slushy Saturday, but the sun will come out tomorrow
SPOKANE, Wash. — Many across the Inland Northwest woke up to a fresh layer of snow on Saturday.
Roughly 1-3 inches fell in Spokane and surrounding areas, with Newman Lake receiving the highest accumulations at 7 inches.
According to the National Weather Service, that snow could make a brief reappearance on Saturday. There’s a slight chance of snow showers before 1 p.m. It could turn to rain as highs reach 37 degrees in Spokane.
It’s looking like a partly sunny Sunday with calm winds in the evening.
We can expect more snow to hit later this week. We’ll see a 50% chance of snow on Wednesday night.
