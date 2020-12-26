Brace for a slushy Saturday, but the sun will come out tomorrow

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

SPOKANE, Wash. — Many across the Inland Northwest woke up to a fresh layer of snow on Saturday.

Roughly 1-3 inches fell in Spokane and surrounding areas, with Newman Lake receiving the highest accumulations at 7 inches.

Most of us are waking up to a blanket of fresh snow. (unless you live across portions of the LC valley, Camas Prairie, Dusty or Colfax) Most locations had 1-3 inches. The largest report so far in WA is 10N of Newman Lake had 7.0 inches; ID had 5.0 inches in Kootenai. #wawx #idwx pic.twitter.com/daFvYMgiQX — NWS Spokane (@NWSSpokane) December 26, 2020

According to the National Weather Service, that snow could make a brief reappearance on Saturday. There’s a slight chance of snow showers before 1 p.m. It could turn to rain as highs reach 37 degrees in Spokane.

It’s looking like a partly sunny Sunday with calm winds in the evening.

We can expect more snow to hit later this week. We’ll see a 50% chance of snow on Wednesday night.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.