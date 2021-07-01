Bowl and Pitcher named one of the best running trails in the country

Vincent Saglimbeni by Vincent Saglimbeni

Experience Riverside State Park In A Completely Different Way

SPOKANE, Wash.— Spokane’s Bowl and Pitcher was named one of the best running trails in America.

According to an article in Men’s Journal, the 9,000 acre park at Riverside State Park was named the fifth best running trail in the country out of 15 total trails. Bowl and Pitcher was one of two trails representing the state of Washington, with Discovery Trail in Long Beach Peninsula receiving the No. 1 ranking.

“With 55 miles of hiking trails, it’s hard to pick just one, but one of the top trails has got to be the Bowl and Pitcher,” the article reads. “It’s an excellent choice for any level of runner in the spring, summer, and early fall (when snow comes, try snowshoeing here). Our favorite spot on the trail is soaring across the suspension bridge, where you’ll definitely want to slow down and take in the scenery.”

Other trails mentioned on the list include The Carriage Trails in Moses Cone Memorial Park in Blowing Rock in North Carolina, Drift Creek Falls Trail in Otis, Oregon and Monterey Coastal Recreation in Monterey, California.

RELATED: 101 things to do in the Inland Northwest this summer

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.